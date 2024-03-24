Migration researcher Gerald Knaus expects an increasing number of refugees in the event of a military defeat in Ukraine. The forces in Europe that were hesitant to provide more support to Ukraine had not understood what was at stake, the researcher from the think tank “European Stability Initiative” told the “Editorial Network Germany”. “Because if Ukraine loses the war, we will experience the largest refugee movement in the world since the 1940s.”

According to Knaus, around ten million Ukrainians have already been expelled. But many more millions of people have stayed in their country because they are counting on success. If this belief fades, the number could quickly grow significantly, as it did in the weeks after the start of the war. In the weeks after the start of the war there were three million refugees in three weeks.

Knaus said he was reluctant to predict how many of the additional refugees would probably come to Germany in such a case. What is clear, however, is that of the 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees in the European Union, 1.2 million fled to Germany. “That is less per capita than in Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, but over ten times more than in France.”