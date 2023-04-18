According to one report, in the first three months of this year already 2,381 Russian citizens applied for asylum in Germany. After just a few months, the number came close to that of the whole of last year, when 2851 applications were recorded, reported Table Media, citing figures from the Federal Office for Migration.

There was a significant increase in the Age group of 19 to 30 year olds. In the first three months of this year, the proportion of men among the asylum seekers was also higher than last year: in 2022, 59 percent of the applicants from Russia were male. According to the report, from January to the end of March 2023 it was 64 percent.

This increase is due to mobilization Russia in the war against Ukraine. Deserters “who do not want to take part in Putin’s war can apply for asylum in Germany. As a rule, they receive international protection,” said a spokeswoman for the Federal Office. However, it has not yet been determined how many deserters are among the applicants.