Russia's FSB intelligence service has reportedly arrested seven people in Moscow accused of links to pro-Ukrainian militants. “The seven arrested Moscow residents had contacts with the Russian Volunteer Corps, which operates as part of the Ukrainian army,” the FSB said on Friday, according to state news agencies.

The suspects are said to have discussed “violent actions against representatives of law enforcement, the military and foreigners” together with members of the volunteer corps, which Moscow classifies as a “terrorist organization.” The arrests prevented the establishment of a “criminal group” in the Russian capital.

The volunteer corps is made up of Russian fighters who oppose the offensive in Ukraine. The militants have taken credit for a series of attacks on Russian towns near the border in recent weeks. The FSB also said on Friday that it had foiled an attack in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, which is partly controlled by Russia. A Russian who planned the crime together with Ukrainian secret services was killed during the operation in Berdyansk. The man opened fire when Russian security forces tried to arrest him. An explosive device was later found in his apartment. The FSB also accused the man of being involved in the killing of a Russian officer who died in an explosion in October.