The Emirate of Qatar says it has brokered an agreement to return four Ukrainian children from Russia to their homeland. The Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Chater, said on Monday that the agreement to return the children could only be a first step. But the behavior of both sides during the mediation mission was encouraging.
According to a diplomat familiar with the matter, the children ranged in age from two to 17 at the Qatari embassy in Moscow, while Doha mediated between the authorities. “Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have shown cooperation to ensure the safety of the children and their departure to Ukraine,” the diplomat said. The children include one whose mother was imprisoned in Russia and a child who was in a Russian hospital when the war began in February 2022 and lost contact with his mother.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague had an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleagues in March Children’s rights officer Maria Lwowa-Belowa
over the alleged abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, denies the allegations. Lwowa-Belowa did not confirm the agreement brokered by Qatar on Monday. At a press conference, however, she welcomed Qatar’s role as a mediator in the talks with Ukraine, including regarding the “child reunification process.” She once again rejected allegations that children from Ukraine were being forcibly brought to Russia.
According to media reports, over 400 Ukrainian children and young people have already been able to return to government-controlled areas. According to Lwowa-Belowa, 32 additional cases are currently being processed
. Collection by relatives is currently made more difficult because Russia only allows Ukrainians to enter the country via Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and the Vientuli-Ludonka border crossing, which is closed on the Latvian side.
Qatar plays a mediating role in numerous international conflicts. The gas-rich Gulf monarchy played a role in arranging a prisoner exchange between Iran and the USA last month.
