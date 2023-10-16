The Emirate of Qatar says it has brokered an agreement to return four Ukrainian children from Russia to their homeland. The Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Chater, said on Monday that the agreement to return the children could only be a first step. But the behavior of both sides during the mediation mission was encouraging.

According to a diplomat familiar with the matter, the children ranged in age from two to 17 at the Qatari embassy in Moscow, while Doha mediated between the authorities. “Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have shown cooperation to ensure the safety of the children and their departure to Ukraine,” the diplomat said. The children include one whose mother was imprisoned in Russia and a child who was in a Russian hospital when the war began in February 2022 and lost contact with his mother.