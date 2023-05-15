City workers in Kharkiv repair rails damaged in a rocket attack, with a rocket crater in the middle.
Image: dpa
Russia continues to take Bakhmut +++ Selenskyj travels to Great Britain – London delivers anti-aircraft missiles and combat drones +++ Ukraine: advances at Bakhmut continue +++ all developments in the live blog
