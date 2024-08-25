According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the war has “returned” to the aggressor Russia. Russia wanted to “destroy” Ukraine, said Selensky on Saturday. Instead, Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day for the 33rd time on Saturday. Moscow and Kiev, meanwhile, announced a prisoner exchange of a total of 230 soldiers. Germany and the USA once again assured Ukraine of their support.

Russia wanted to “destroy” Ukraine, but “what the enemy brought to our country has now returned to its origins,” Zelensky said in a video message that he said was recorded in the Ukrainian border region from which Kyiv launched its surprise offensive on Russia. Ukrainian troops entered the Russian border region of Kursk on August 6 and reported significant gains in territory.

“Anyone who sows evil on our soil will reap the fruits on his own territory”said Zelensky, referring to Russia. “This is not a prediction, not boasting, not blind revenge. It is simply justice.”