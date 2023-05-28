In this May 4, 2023 photo posted by Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev to his Telegram channel, firefighters work at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of southern Russia.
Image: dpa
47 heads of state want to send a signal against Putin in Moldova +++ Zelenskyj thanks Germany and announces sanctions +++ Russia reports drone attacks on “Druzhba” oil pipeline +++ EU: 200 billion euros frozen by the Russian central bank +++ all developments in the live blog
