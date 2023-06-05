Rockets are fired at Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region.
Image: dpa
London: Russian authorities increasingly “paranoid” and unsettled +++ More air raids on Kiev and the surrounding area +++ Governor: Two more dead in air raids in Belgorod +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Russia #Larger #Ukrainian #offensive #foiled
Leave a Reply