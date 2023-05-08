

Russian demonstrators in September last year protested in support of mock referendums in Manezhnaya Square under the slogan “We will not abandon our own”. According to media research, Russian secret services stage or infiltrate demonstrations in major western cities for propaganda purposes.

Makeiev: “It is legitimate to attack arms depots in Russia” +++ Ukrainian ambassador contradicts Chancellor Scholz +++ Wagner troops are to receive ammunition from Moscow after the threat of withdrawal +++ all developments in the live blog