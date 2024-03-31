From this Monday (April 1st), Russia is moving as always in spring around 150,000 conscripts for basic military service a. A corresponding decree from President Vladimir Putin was published in Moscow on Sunday. The Russian Defense Ministry had previously announced that the soldiers would be regularly called up for twelve months of basic military service, but would not be deployed in the war zone in Ukraine. According to the decree, 150,000 soldiers between the ages of 18 and 30 will be drafted by July 15. In Russia there are such regular waves of conscription twice a year – in spring and autumn.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow also published the document, which also provides for the dismissal of those who have completed basic military service. But the trained soldiers can also to undertake military service in Ukraine. Observers assume that there is great pressure within the force to sign such a contract.

Russia has been waging its war of aggression against Ukraine for more than two years and, given the high losses, is constantly relying on new personnel there. According to independent media estimates, Moscow has already had since the invasion began on February 24, 2022 Tens of thousands of soldiers lost. There is no official information about those who died in Russia.

There has also been speculation for days about whether further mobilization of reservists for the war in Ukraine could be planned. To achieve his war goals, Putin will probably need significantly more personnel and could now initiate mobilization after his re-election. Military experts believe it is possible that Russia, in addition to the previously partially occupied areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson also conquer the Kharkiv and Odessa regions want.

In the past, the power apparatus in Moscow has stated that there is enough volunteers, who performed military service and “performed the corresponding tasks” in Ukraine. According to official information, hundreds of thousands signed such a contract last year.

At a Partial mobilization in autumn 2022 300,000 reservists were drafted. The mobilization led to massive protests in society last autumn, and hundreds of thousands of reservists fled abroad for fear of being drafted.