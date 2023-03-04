Russia’s tennis star Andrei Rublev condemns the war that troops from his home country have been waging in Ukraine for more than a year. “You can’t pretend nothing is happening because it’s terrible,” said the 25-year-old after his semi-final victory over Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Dubai. It was “crazy that so many ordinary people are suffering and die”.

Rublev had at the same event last year “No war please” written on a camera lens shortly after the start of the Russian invasion. Now he took a stand again. “It’s hard to talk about,” Rublev said, “because even if you try to just play tennis, keep practicing, you know it’s affecting you.”

This time Rublev wrote “Viktor Tsoi is alive” on the lens. Zoi, who died in 1990, was a Russian rock star who, among other things, sang anti-war songs. “His lyrics gave people a lot of hope back then,” Rublev explained. “I wrote it because I feel like things are happening now.”