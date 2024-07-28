The Russian President Wladimir Putin participated in the great naval parade in St. Petersburg with dozens of warships a reaction to the planned stationing of US missiles in Germany in 2026If the plans are implemented, Russia will react in a “mirror-like” manner and previous ban on land-based medium-range nuclear weapons no longer feel obligated.
In an explanation of the Bundeswehr’s stationing plans, it is stated that Russia has stationed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave and can also hit German cities with its medium-range weapons. The plans are a response to this and serve as a deterrent. Among the US weapons for Germany are to be Tomahawk cruise missiles, which technically can also be equipped with nuclear weaponsSM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, which are intended to have a greater range than previously stationed land systems.
At the Parade in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg Warships from China, India and Algeria as well as delegations from a dozen countries also took part. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, around 200 warships of various classes, more than 100 units of combat equipment and around 15,000 members of the armed forces took part in the naval parades across the country. The weapons shows serve as a special event every year on Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday in July. Demonstration of power of the giant empireThe Russian Navy dates back to Tsarist times and is more than 300 years old.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Putin #threatens #response #missiles #Germany
