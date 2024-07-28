The Russian President Wladimir Putin participated in the great naval parade in St. Petersburg with dozens of warships a reaction to the planned stationing of US missiles in Germany in 2026If the plans are implemented, Russia will react in a “mirror-like” manner and previous ban on land-based medium-range nuclear weapons no longer feel obligated.

The INF Treaty banning these weapons is no longer valid anyway after the USA withdrew from it in 2019. According to Putin, however, Russia had so far imposed a moratorium and continued to adhere to the agreements. The USA, on the other hand, has long complained about Russian violations of the treaty.

Russia had sharply criticized the US decision announced this month to station cruise missiles and rockets in Germany in 2026 as an additional deterrent. Putin himself complained about a relapse into the Cold War. The plans are seen as a reaction to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

At the parade, Putin stressed that the missiles, which could in the future also be equipped with nuclear warheads, would bring important targets in Russia within reach. State and military facilities and important industrial plants could be hit within ten minutes. Russia will respond to this in a “mirror-like” manner. Russian warships could also be equipped with missiles in response.

In an explanation of the Bundeswehr’s stationing plans, it is stated that Russia has stationed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave and can also hit German cities with its medium-range weapons. The plans are a response to this and serve as a deterrent. Among the US weapons for Germany are to be Tomahawk cruise missiles, which technically can also be equipped with nuclear weaponsSM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, which are intended to have a greater range than previously stationed land systems.

At the Parade in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg Warships from China, India and Algeria as well as delegations from a dozen countries also took part. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, around 200 warships of various classes, more than 100 units of combat equipment and around 15,000 members of the armed forces took part in the naval parades across the country. The weapons shows serve as a special event every year on Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday in July. Demonstration of power of the giant empireThe Russian Navy dates back to Tsarist times and is more than 300 years old.