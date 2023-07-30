Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the increasing repression against critical voices in the country, calling it an “armed conflict” against Ukraine. When asked by a journalist about the arrest of two government critics at a press conference on Saturday, Putin said literally: “The year is 2023 and the Russian Federation is involved in an armed conflict with a neighbor. And I think, we have to have a certain attitude towards the people who harm us domestically.Putin added: “We have to keep in mind that in order for us to be successful, even in a conflict zone, everyone has to follow certain rules.”

Putin made his statements in response to a question from a journalist from the Russian newspaper Kommersant whether he knew what had happened in the past few weeks Political scientist Boris Kagarlizky and director Schenya Berkowitsch arrested want to comment. The journalist asked if it was “normal” for the two to be arrested because of “the words they said or wrote.”

Putin responded that he was hearing their names “for the first time” and “don’t really understand what they did or what was done to them.” However, he wanted to give his “general opinion on the problem”.

Political scientist Kagarlizky – who had previously spoken out against the Russian offensive in Ukraine – was arrested on Wednesday on charges of publicly inciting “terrorism”. Theater director Berkowitsch was arrested in May. She is accused of “Justifying” terrorism for a play she directed in 2020, in which she told the story of Russian women recruited online to marry Islamists in Syria.