It is unclear whether, how and when both parties will agree on new funding next year. Biden dampened the prospects of a quick approval of further US aid during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington two weeks ago. He acknowledged that he couldn't make “any promises” but was hopefulthat there will be an agreement in Congress.

In the meantime, the Democrat can try to reallocate funds from other areas to Ukraine. However, this means that he cannot provide the sums that would be necessary to provide lasting support to Ukraine on a large scale. The military budget passed by Congress also includes money for military aid to Ukraine – but only $300 million. On Wednesday, Biden gave Secretary of State Blinken the authority to decide whether it was important to U.S. security interests to provide up to $20 million in aid to Ukraine.

The USA is considered Ukraine's most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began in February 2022, the United States, led by Biden military aid totaling more than $44 billion provided or promised for Kyiv.