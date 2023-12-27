It is unclear whether, how and when both parties will agree on new funding next year. Biden dampened the prospects of a quick approval of further US aid during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington two weeks ago. He acknowledged that he couldn't make “any promises” but was hopefulthat there will be an agreement in Congress.
The USA is considered Ukraine's most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began in February 2022, the United States, led by Biden military aid totaling more than $44 billion provided or promised for Kyiv.
