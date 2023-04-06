The Russian opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Mursa is to be jailed for 25 years for high treason according to the will of the Moscow public prosecutor’s office. This was announced by human rights lawyer Maria Eismont on Thursday. She also said that the 41-year-old, who was in poor health after being poisoned in the past, has now lost 17 kilograms in custody. Kara-Mursa is one of those harshest critics of the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, and had also condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. He is also accused of discrediting the Russian army.

The case against him stands as political staging in criticism. State media, citing investigators, had claimed that Kara-Mursa was paid around €30,000 a month Organizations from NATO countries helped undermine Russia’s national security.

The prominent opponent of Putin barely survived mysterious poisoning twice. According to research by the investigative group Bellingcat, Kara-Mursa was being pursued by the same FSB agents who are said to be involved in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Politician Kara-Mursa was with the last year Council of Europe’s prestigious Vaclav Havel Prize been. It takes incredible courage to stand against authority in today’s Russia, Parliamentary Assembly President Tiny Kox said in October. Kara-Mursa’s wife accepted the human rights award. She read a statement from him, according to which he dedicates the profit to all those who rebelled against the Ukraine war in Russia.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been awarding the Vaclav Havel Prize since 2013 for commitment to human rights. The prize is worth 60,000 euros and is named after the late civil rights activist and former President of the Czech Republic.