A good year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foreign ministers of the G-20 group of the leading economic powers in India will meet on Wednesday. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) wanted to leave for the meeting this Wednesday afternoon. According to the official program, there is only one meal on Wednesday evening (local time) – the working sessions are planned for Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war on February 24, 2022.

The appearance of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the capital New Delhi is eagerly awaited. Last July, Lavrov caused an uproar at the most recent G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali. At that time he left the hall immediately after his speech and no longer listened to the comments of his critics. The G-20 meeting in India is considered the first major conference since Bali at which Lavrov met Western colleagues.

In addition to Lavrov, the new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected in New Delhi. The Chinese position paper for an end to the war started by Russia, which has been received with great skepticism in the West, is also likely to play a role at the G-20 meeting. Moscow welcomed the paper, but according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, currently sees no prerequisite for a peaceful solution. Host India has a neutral stance on the Russian war of aggression and has good relations with Western countries and Russia.

The G20 includes the European Union and the strongest economies of every continent: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the USA. According to the group, it generates more than 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of global trade and accounts for around 60 percent of the world’s population.