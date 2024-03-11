The new NATO member Sweden has no interest in stationing American nuclear weapons on its territory for the time being. “We fully understand the need for all NATO defense capabilities, including nuclear strategy,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday at a ceremony marking Sweden's admission to NATO in Brussels. At the same time, however, there is no need for Sweden to host nuclear weapons or a permanent NATO base on Swedish soil in peacetime. Kristersson added that this is a Swedish decision that, in his understanding, will be fully respected.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Sweden would of course still be included in the alliance's defense plans. He also pointed out that we are already practicing together.

Sweden joined NATO last Thursday after around 200 years of military non-alignment. With the handover of the instrument of accession in Washington, the Scandinavian country's inclusion in the defense alliance became official. The country applied for membership in May 2022 under the impression of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By joining NATO, Sweden could theoretically also strive to become part of the concept of nuclear sharing. This is based on US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, in the use of which countries such as Germany could also be involved through the concept of nuclear sharing.