Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has described it as an open secret that Western soldiers are already in Ukraine. “As your Chancellor said, there are already some troops from large countries in Ukraine,” Sikorski said in an interview with the German Press Agency. When asked whether it was a problem that the Chancellor spoke about the issue, he said: “In Polish we have the term Tajemenica Polizynela, which describes a secret that everyone knows.”

On February 26, Scholz justified his rejection of the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine to journalists and said, among other things, that Germany would not participate in targeting with soldiers – neither from Germany nor on site. He added: “What the British and French are doing in terms of targeting and accompanying targeting cannot be done in Germany.” This has been interpreted by opposition politicians, but also by individual politicians abroad, to mean that Scholz's presence Western soldiers in Ukraine have confirmed.

Sikorski reiterated that Poland would not send ground troops to Ukraine, citing historical reasons for this. “Ukraine and Poland were one and the same country for 400 years. And that would provide the Russians with too easy propaganda fodder. So we should be the last ones to do that,” he said.

However, he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's approach of not taking the option of sending ground troops to the war zone off the table. Russian President Vladimir Putin first annexed Crimea, then started a war in Donbass in eastern Ukraine and finally invaded Ukraine. “And we're concerned about the way we're going to address it,” Sikorski said. “I can understand President Macron's strategic or in this case tactical logic to reverse the narrative. Let Putin worry about what we’re going to do.” Chancellor Scholz has categorically ruled out sending ground troops.