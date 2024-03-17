The US government has once again denounced the lack of supplies of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine and warned of the consequences. Russian forces pushed against the Ukrainians' first line of defense and tried to reach the second, National Security Council communications director John Kirby told US broadcaster Fox News on Sunday. They were taking over small towns, villages and farmland, not so much because it was strategically valuable, but because they wanted to show that they were making profits, especially because of the elections in Russia. They are on the rise, albeit slowly.

The Ukrainians would not have the ammunition and other military capabilities they need to push back the Russians and retake the territories. That's why it's so important that they receive supplies now. The Ukrainian soldiers have to make tough decisions on the battlefield because they lack the necessary ammunition. It's not the courage, leadership or skills that the Ukrainian soldiers lack, but rather the ammunition.