Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO at its summit in July to to allow his country to join the western military alliance. Neither in Ukraine, nor in Europe, nor in NATO would the majority of the population understand if Kiev did not receive a “well-deserved invitation,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday evening -General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg received in Kiev.
The meeting was not only about the defense of Ukraine, but about the “Defense of the entire rules-based international order and the protection of life”, said the President. Hardly anyone is currently contributing more to Euro-Atlantic security than the Ukrainian soldiers. Kiev has therefore “done everything to ensure that our request is fulfilled”. Several members of the alliance have reservations about Ukraine’s admission.
Tougher sanctions against Russia
At the same time, Zelenskyy accused members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of putting “personal interests” above the Olympic ideal. At the end of March, the IOC recommended relaxing the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Pistorius #defends #encroachment #Ukraine #Russian #territory #FAZ
Leave a Reply