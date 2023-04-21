Zelenskyj demands invitation to join NATO in July



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO at its summit in July to to allow his country to join the western military alliance. Neither in Ukraine, nor in Europe, nor in NATO would the majority of the population understand if Kiev did not receive a “well-deserved invitation,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday evening -General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg received in Kiev.

The meeting was not only about the defense of Ukraine, but about the “Defense of the entire rules-based international order and the protection of life”, said the President. Hardly anyone is currently contributing more to Euro-Atlantic security than the Ukrainian soldiers. Kiev has therefore “done everything to ensure that our request is fulfilled”. Several members of the alliance have reservations about Ukraine’s admission.



See also They increase security in the AIFA after the arrival of Biden and Trudeau The next NATO summit of heads of state and government will take place in Lithuania on July 11-12. Finland will also be there for the first time as a new NATO member, which had given up its decades of non-alignment because of Russia’s war of aggression. Sweden’s application for membership based on the same considerations is currently being blocked by Turkey and Hungary. Tougher sanctions against Russia

In addition, Selenskyj went once again to the meaning of Sanctions against Moscow also at sporting eventsn like the Olympics a. “It is obvious that a terrorist state will do everything to justify itself through sports or to use the international Olympic movement to support its aggression.” Russia must therefore remain excluded from sporting events for the duration of the war. This applies in particular to the Olympics Games 2024 in Paris.

At the same time, Zelenskyy accused members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of putting “personal interests” above the Olympic ideal. At the end of March, the IOC recommended relaxing the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.