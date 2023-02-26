According to intelligence chief William Burns, the US is “convinced” that China is considering supplying arms to Russia for the Ukraine war. Such a decision by Beijing would be “a very risky and unwise option,” the head of the CIA told CBS on Sunday. “I really hope they don’t do it.”

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that Beijing has not yet made a final decision. The US government will continue to “monitor the situation closely,” Sullivan added. “We will be vigilant.”

According to a Wall Street Journal report, China is considering supplying drones and ammunition to Russia. Beijing has so far denied plans to sell arms to Russia.

Burns said both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden “thought it was important to be very clear about the implications of that.”