The According to British intelligence experts, the Russian population is increasingly dissatisfied with the war in Ukraine. This emerges from the daily intelligence report on the war in Ukraine from the Ministry of Defense in London on Sunday.

According to the message shared on Discontent is likely to grow, particularly among Russians who would be affected by a further wave of mobilization.



“Further mobilization would be a contradiction to Putin's promise at his annual press conference on December 14, 2023 that there will be no further mobilization – the attacks most likely suggest a lack of trust in this promise,” it said.