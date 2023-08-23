The important one in the war against Ukraine Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Sergey Surovikin, better known as Putin’s “General Armageddon”, has been removed from office according to media reports. The ex-editor-in-chief of the dissolved liberal radio station Echo Moskvy, Alexei Venediktov, wrote on Tuesday on his Telegram channel that Surovikin will be deposed, but will remain under the disposal of the Ministry of Defense Reference to an official decree. The decree itself was not initially published, although several nationalist Russian military blogs reported on Surovikin’s replacement.

Surovikin was considered one of the most important allies of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in his power struggle with Defense Minister Sergei Schojgu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Surovikin publicly condemned the uprising of Prigozhin’s Wagner troupe at the end of June, but he was nonetheless condemned then, according to political observers, sidelined.

He did not appear in public for several months. The influential military blogger Rybar judged that the current replacement as chief of the aerospace troops is by no means surprising. “In the current situation, it is bad that the commanders who are popular with the soldiers are resigning, being replaced or being sent on permanent leave,” Rybar said.