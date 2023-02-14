The EU countries have Russia on their list of tax havens set. The reason they gave in a message on Tuesday was that the Dialogue with Russia on tax issues stalled after aggression against Ukraine may be. The list is criticized for not having any clear consequences for the states concerned.

“The fact that Russia is on the tax evader list is above all a political signal,” emphasized Markus Ferber (CSU), Spokesman for the Christian Democrat EPP Group in the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. as long as it no noticeable consequences have to be on the list, she will remain a paper tiger. “If the EU finance ministers are serious about fighting tax cheating, they must link the list to painful sanctions.”

Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and the Marshall Islands were also blacklisted. Removed were North Macedonia, Barbados, Jamaica and Uruguay, which EU countries say have successfully fulfilled their commitments.

EU member countries are called upon to in relation to the listed countries and about the monitor transfer transactions more closely. In addition, the use of certain EU funds for these countries will be restricted. A total of 16 countries are now listed that the EU accuses of promoting tax evasion or not cooperating with the EU. These include, for example, Panama, Palau or the Bahamas.