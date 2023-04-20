After With the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ukraine, Russia has reaffirmed its war aim of preventing the neighboring country from joining the military alliance. According to the Interfax agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia sees itself threatened by Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. “Because otherwise it poses a serious, significant threat to our country, to its security,” said Peskov. Stoltenberg visited Kiev on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the war.

At the beginning of the war, almost 14 months ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia also declared that it wanted to demilitarize Ukraine. The West is supplying the country with arms and ammunition for its defense against the Russian invasion. Russia had accused the NATO countries of allowing themselves to be drawn deeper and deeper into the war. The Russian leadership has long presented the war as a global conflict with the West as a whole – and is trying to recruit men for front-line deployments.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov also commented on the recent ones Claims from Kiev that President Vladimir Putin is using a double. These are “pretty strange” statements. Specifically, this time it was about a visit by Putin to the front in the occupied areas of Cherson and Luhansk in the past few days. “He wasn’t the real Putin,” Ukraine’s National Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov claimed on Wednesday. The Putin sighted in Cherson was “an ordinary double, of which there are several, as is well known”.

There is however no evidence that there is actually a double of Putin at official appointments. In fact, Putin once said that for security reasons he had been advised in the past to use a double at official appointments. “The idea came up, but I gave up on doubles,” he said.