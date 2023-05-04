Russian military ships in training (archive image)
Image: dpa
Another air raid over Crimea – two drones shot down +++ Selenskyj: Counter-offensive just before the start +++ Several dead from Russian shelling in the Cherson region +++ Ukrainian President on a surprise visit to Finland +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #NATO #Russia #maps #critical #underwater #systems #FAZ
Leave a Reply