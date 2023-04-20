According to the Secretary General, the NATO countries have provided the equivalent of more than 136 billion euros in military aid since the beginning of the war. During his visit, Stoltenberg also visited the Kiev suburbs of Irpin and Buchawhich was occupied by Russian troops in spring 2022 and where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were later found.
Meanwhile, Russia has reaffirmed its war goal of preventing the neighboring country from joining the military alliance. According to the Interfax agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia sees itself threatened by Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. “Because otherwise it poses a serious, significant threat to our country, to its security,” said Peskov. Stoltenberg visited Kiev on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the war.
At the beginning of the war, almost 14 months ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia also declared that it wanted to demilitarize Ukraine. The West is supplying the country with arms and ammunition for its defense against the Russian invasion. Russia had accused the NATO countries of allowing themselves to be drawn deeper and deeper into the war. The Russian leadership has long presented the war as a global conflict with the West as a whole – and is trying to recruit men for front-line deployments.
