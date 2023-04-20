During a surprise visit to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he intends to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the western military alliance at the Vilnius summit in July. “The future of Ukraine is in the Euro-Atlantic family, the future of Ukraine is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said on Thursday. The issue will be “high on the agenda” during the July summit. “The future of Ukraine is in the Euro-Atlantic family, the future of Ukraine is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said on Thursday. The issue will be “high on the agenda” during the July summit. According to the Secretary General, the NATO countries have provided the equivalent of more than 136 billion euros in military aid since the beginning of the war. During his visit, Stoltenberg also visited the Kiev suburbs of Irpin and Buchawhich was occupied by Russian troops in spring 2022 and where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were later found.

The priority of the military alliance is to ensure that Ukraine prevails in the war against Russia, the NATO chief said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stoltenberg assured the military alliance’s help for “as long as necessary”. For his part, Zelenskyy called for his country to be invited to join NATO as soon as possible. In view of the great support among the member countries for Ukraine’s accession, it was “time to make the appropriate decision”. He thanked Stoltenberg for personally inviting him to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.