View of the Kremlin on April 1, 2023
Image: AFP
Ukrainian Defense Minister hopes for German Eurofighters +++ According to Selenskyi, Ukrainian air defense is largely successful +++ Klitschko: Explosions in the central districts of Kiev +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Moscows #mayor #drones #hit #buildings #FAZ
Leave a Reply