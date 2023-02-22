Russia contradicts Germany’s account that Moscow was informed of the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea pipelines. “They rejected or ignored every attempt to provide us with information,” Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said on Tuesday before a UN Security Council meeting on the subject. Claims to the contrary are false. Poljanski referred to a letter that the Federal Republic of Germany, Sweden and Denmark addressed to the UN Security Council. It emphasizes that Russia has been informed about the joint investigations of the three countries.

. “We should avoid any unfounded allegations that could further escalate already heightened tensions in the region and potentially hamper the search for truth,” UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.. The results of the ongoing national investigations by Germany, Sweden and Denmark would have to be awaited.

The UN Security Council met on Tuesday at the request of Russia. According to Moscow, the explosions in September 2022, classified as sabotage, were directed against Russia and Germany. The Kremlin accused the US of carrying out the attack. There is no evidence of US involvement. For days, however, Russian politicians have been working on unsubstantiated claims by US journalist Seymour Hersh, who, citing a single anonymous source, wrote that US Navy divers were responsible for the explosions in the Baltic Sea. The White House dismissed the report as fabrication.