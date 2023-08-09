According to a media report, the armaments group Rheinmetall is preparing another export of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. For this purpose, the company has acquired 50 tanks of the older Leopard 1 type from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems, reported the “Handelsblatt”, citing industry circles.

OIP Land Systems CEO Freddy Versluys told UK newspaper The Guardian that he had sold 49 tanks to another European government, which he could not name due to a confidentiality clause. He couldn’t reveal the price either. Versluys added that it could take up to six months for them to be on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The “Handelsblatt” reported that the tanks should now be re-equipped at the German locations of the Düsseldorf Rheinmetall Group for use in the Ukraine. Ultimately, around 30 of the 50 vehicles could be delivered.