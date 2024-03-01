Following French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about Western ground troops in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné emphasized that his country does not want to wage war against Russia. “Everything we do serves to prevent war,” Séjourné told France Inter on Friday.

Séjourné recalled the approach given by Macron in the Ukraine war: “Prevent Russia from winning without going to war with Russia – and within this framework nothing is excluded”.

At the end of a Ukraine conference in Paris earlier this week, the French president said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. However, there is currently “no consensus” on this. The idea caused international irritation and numerous EU countries rejected it.

On France Inter, the French Foreign Minister pointed out the danger of a collapse in Ukraine and the associated serious economic consequences for the EU. “If Ukraine collapses, 30 percent of the wheat market would be dominated by Russia, which would give them the opportunity to attack us in the markets,” he said.