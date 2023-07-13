The Head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has criticized NATO for thisthat she wants to allow Ukraine to join after the end of the war and further reforms at the earliest. “There is a fear that Ukraine’s NATO membership could lead to a new world war,” Heusgen told the editorial network Germany. “I think caution and restraint play a role out of the concern that even an invitation for later membership is seen as an escalation of the conflict on the part of NATO.”

Heusgen said he could understand the disappointment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Zelenskyy expected that the country would now receive a clear invitation to membership.” Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO until after the war anyway. Selenskyj expected that his country would automatically be a member at the end of the war.