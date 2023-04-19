Against the background of an increasing threat from Russia, the EU presented a 1.1 billion euro plan to combat cross-border hacker attacks on Tuesday. The planned cyber protective shield aims to network the capacities in the so-called security centers in the member states, the EU Commission announced on Tuesday. The first security centers could be operational by 2024, using artificial intelligence and data analysis to detect threats.

The defense shield, which still has to be negotiated with the EU states, is intended to help deal with large-scale attacks on several countries.

The EU states were initially skeptical about giving Brussels too many powers to combat new threats in sensitive areas of their national infrastructure. “But I think it’s becoming increasingly clear that nobody can solve this problem alone,” said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The threat from Russia became apparent around the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine According to Western information, Moscow launched a hacker attack on the US satellite Viasat committed. According to information from European providers, the Internet also fell out for thousands of users in Germany, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Poland.