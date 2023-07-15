Two days after an entry ban, Serbia has allowed the Russian anti-war activist Pyotr Nikitin to enter the country after all. Nikitin announced this on Friday evening on his Facebook profile. No official reason was given for the ban on entry or for its lifting. Nikitin was refused entry at Belgrade Airport on Thursday night after landing there from Portugal. He published the decision of the Serbian border police on the ban online, from which no reason emerged.

He was asked to leave the country by plane, but he refused and stayed in a detention center at the airport, the 42-year-old Russian said. He has been living in Serbia with a residence permit for seven years and has two children there. Nikitin founded the Anti-War Platform Russian Democratic Societywhich organized numerous protests in Serbia against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There is no other explanation (for the behavior of the border police) other than my anti-war activities within the framework of the Russian Democratic Society,” Nikitin wrote. According to Serbian media reports, the official action against the Russians went back to the Serbian domestic secret service BIA. The United States put his boss Aleksandar Vulin on its sanctions list on Tuesday. According to the sanction notice Vulin abused his position of powerto help Russia destabilize the Balkans.

Vulin is considered loyal follower by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. He has maintained good relations with Moscow since the beginning of the war against Ukraine. Serbia has been negotiating EU accession since 2014. It does not support the EU’s sanctions against warring Russia.