Given the consequences of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged justice. “Justice for our state, for all our people who have lost their relatives, their friends, their health, their home and their normal life because of the Russian aggression, because of the terror of the occupying forces,” he said in his nightly video address on Friday.

Zelenskyy had on Friday in the Kiev suburb Butscha commemorated the victims of the short period of Russian occupation with international guests. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the heads of government of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia – Eduard Heger, Robert Golob and Andrej Plenkovic – took part in the commemoration.

After their invasion a good 13 months ago, Russian troops captured the small town of Bucha near Kiev in early March. On March 30th they withdrew again. Three days later, published images of the corpses of civilians, some of them tied up, caused international outrage. Bucha is a symbol of Russian war crimes around the world.

In the afternoon, Zelenskyy and his guests held a conference of “United for Justice” (United for Justice), at which the Ukraine wants to gather support for the prosecution of Russian war crimes. The conference serves, among other things,for new arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against Russian war criminalsfor legal and just sentences that all Russian murderers and torturers must receive,” said Zelenskyy. “And they will get it one hundred percent, we will make sure of that.”

“And the day will come when the world will hear that justice has been restored to Ukraine,” Zelenskyi announced.