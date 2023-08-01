After the heavy rocket attacks including his hometown of Krywyj Rih Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again called for tougher sanctions against Russia. “The global sanctions pressure against Russia deserves a significant increase,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video address on Monday. In particular, would have to gaps in sanctions are closed, with which Russia keeps its arms production going.

In addition, the Ukrainian head of state once again spoke up Longer range missiles for his country. This is necessary “so that we can eliminate this terrorist threat that Russia is creating against our people, against our children,” he said.

In addition to Kryvyi Rih, Russia had previously attacked the city of Cherson in southern Ukraine. In Kryvyi Rih, two Russian rockets hit a nine-story apartment building and a university building. Most recently, there was talk of six dead and 75 injured, including several children. According to official figures, four civilians died in Kherson and 17 others were injured.