EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.









Send post by email Ukraine Liveblog: London: Russian major general killed with high probability Ukraine live blog London: Russian major general killed with high probability From

NATO countries want to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine again +++ Ukrainian army claims to have recaptured 100 square kilometers +++ Air defense shoots down all 18 drones over Odessa +++ all developments in the live blog An error has occurred. Please check your entries. Send post by email Thanks very much

The post was sent successfully.