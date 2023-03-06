Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has called on the SPD leadership to follow up their visit to Kiev with action. He hopes that SPD leader Lars Klingbeil will “recognize the need to persuade the federal government to make further courageous decisions, above all to release fighter jets”. Melnyk told the German Press Agency on Monday. Klingbeil surprisingly arrived in Kiev on Monday together with SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich to hold talks with representatives of the government and parliament.

Melnyk said it was important that SPD leaders finally visit Ukraine “to see with their own eyes the horrors of Russian aggression.” However, the former Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin doubted that Mützenich would change his position on arms deliveries after his return to Germany. “It remains very questionable whether this will mean that Mr. Mützenich will no longer put the brakes on German arms deliveries.”

In the Ukraine, Mützenich was repeatedly offended because of his reluctance to deliver weapons and his promotion of diplomacy. So far, neither the SPD nor the federal government have wanted to take part in the discussion about the delivery of fighter jets. “The debate makes no sense,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said at the end of February. However, several NATO countries have shown themselves open to such a step.