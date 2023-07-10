According to his own statements, the Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Senzow was injured at the front. “That was yesterday. It’s better today,” Senzow commented on Sunday evening on Facebook on a video he posted showing him injured on the battlefield. Lying on the ground he had there reported a splinter injury. He was taken to the hospital with other wounded comrades, he said.

Born in Crimea, the Ukrainian was arrested there in 2014 after the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. A year later he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Russia for allegedly planning terrorist attacks. Next to that he became accused of membership in the ultra-national Ukrainian Right Sector movement. Senzow denied all allegations against him and reported that the authorities used torture in an attempt to extract a confession. Internationally, he was considered a political prisoner. In 2019 he was released as part of a prisoner exchange.

After the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Sentsov volunteered in Kiev. Most recently he fought in the Zaporizhia region, where he was promoted to second lieutenant.