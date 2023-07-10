Born in Crimea, the Ukrainian was arrested there in 2014 after the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. A year later he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Russia for allegedly planning terrorist attacks. Next to that he became accused of membership in the ultra-national Ukrainian Right Sector movement. Senzow denied all allegations against him and reported that the authorities used torture in an attempt to extract a confession. Internationally, he was considered a political prisoner. In 2019 he was released as part of a prisoner exchange.
After the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Sentsov volunteered in Kiev. Most recently he fought in the Zaporizhia region, where he was promoted to second lieutenant.
