A Russian drone exploded over Kiev last Sunday night.
Image: AFP/Sergej Supinsky
London: Russian citizens are called upon to make sacrifices for the war +++ Russia reports defense against drone attack on oil refinery +++ 47 heads of state want to send a signal against Putin in Moldova +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Kievs #air #defense #shoots #drones #FAZ
Leave a Reply