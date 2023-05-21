Ukraine Liveblog: Kiev: With F-16 fighter jets we can win the war

Ukraine live blog

Ukraine: With F-16 fighter jets we can win the war

From



Zelenskyj will give a speech at the G7 summit on Sunday, meet US President Biden for bilateral talks +++ Zelenskyj: talks with Canada about security and defense +++ USA ready to deliver fighter jets to Kiev +++ all developments in the live blog