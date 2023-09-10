According to local authorities, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was attacked by drones on Sunday night. The air defense had been activated, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on the Telegram online service. According to Klitschko and the military administration, debris from fired missiles fell in the Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky and Sviatoshynsky districts.

The head of the Kiev military administration, Serhiy Popko, did not provide any information on whether all drones were shot down. He called on the population to stay in shelters. Information about possible victims and property damage is still being collected. In Shevchenkivsky District, fallen debris sparked a fire in a residential buildingwhich, according to Popko, was quickly deleted.

According to Ukrainian sources, Kiev and the surrounding area are repeatedly attacked from the air by the Russian army, often using drones.