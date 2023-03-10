The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has following Russia’s new missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure calls for further sanctions against Moscow. There must be more pressure on Russia, said Zelenskyj in his video message distributed every evening in Kiev on Thursday evening. He also criticized the fact that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russia, was again temporarily cut off from the power grid by a rocket attack. “This is a critical situation,” he said.

Russia can therefore no longer be a reliable partner in the nuclear sphere. “This means the faster Russia’s nuclear industry is targeted by sanctions, the safer the world will be. A terrorist state cannot be allowed to use nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror,” said Zelenskyy, referring to Zaporizhia. The nuclear power Russia builds and operates nuclear power plants in numerous countries.

The Ukrainian leader complained that Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure on Thursday partial failures in the supply of electricity, heating and water in some regions and cities caused. Six people were also killed, Zelenskyj said. The situation is most difficult in Kharkiv, in the Zhytomyr region west of Kiev.

“It is not easy in Odessa, in the Dnepropetrovsk region, in Kiev and in Zaporizhia. Repair units, engineers, local authorities, the central services – everyone will work until the energy supply of the cities and regions is restored,” he said. “No matter how insidious Russia’s actions are, our state and people will still not be put in chains. Neither missiles nor Russian abominations will help,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also informed about a telephone call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had once again promised support for Ukraine. Accordingly, Selenskyj also called for the expansion of sanctions against Russia during the conversation. At the same time, he once again emphasized that he was expecting accession negotiations for Ukraine’s EU membership to begin this year. The EU has always said that Ukraine still has a long way to go.