“Among the manufacturers are companies headquartered in countries in the sanctions coalition: the United States, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan and Poland”, the report claims, according to the Guardian. Media reports about Western components in Iranian kamikaze drones emerged last year.
Iran has already diversified its production by using a Syrian factory in the port of Novorossiysk. Nevertheless, drone production is shifting to Russia, to the central Tartar region in Alabuga, although Tehran continues to supply the components. It goes on to say that the Iranian government is trying to “distance itself from providing weapons to Russia” and “cannot meet Russian demand and intensity of deployment in Ukraine.”
