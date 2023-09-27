Iranian kamikaze drones used in recent attacks on Ukrainian cities also consist of components from Europe. This comes from a secret document, “The Guardian” is available. Kiev sent the paper to its Western allies and asked for long-range missiles to attack production facilities in Russia, Iran and Syria. In addition, the 47-page document states that There have been more than 600 attacks on cities in the past three months using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) containing Western technology. A total of 52 electrical components from Western companies were found in the Shahed-131 drone and 57 in the Shahed-136 model. This comes from a secret document, that of the British newspaper Kiev sent the paper to its Western allies and asked for long-range missiles to attack production facilities in Russia, Iran and Syria. In addition, the 47-page document states that “Among the manufacturers are companies headquartered in countries in the sanctions coalition: the United States, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan and Poland”, the report claims, according to the Guardian. Media reports about Western components in Iranian kamikaze drones emerged last year.

Iran has already diversified its production by using a Syrian factory in the port of Novorossiysk. Nevertheless, drone production is shifting to Russia, to the central Tartar region in Alabuga, although Tehran continues to supply the components. It goes on to say that the Iranian government is trying to “distance itself from providing weapons to Russia” and “cannot meet Russian demand and intensity of deployment in Ukraine.”