According to President Vladimir Putin, Russia is “categorically against” stationing nuclear weapons in space.We have always been categorically against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space and will continue to be so,” Putin said on Tuesday at a televised meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Previously, the US had accused Russia of developing such an anti-satellite weapon .

“We not only call for compliance with all existing agreements in this area, but have also repeatedly proposed to strengthen this joint work,” Putin continued. He was referring to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which the United States and Russia are members bans the stationing of nuclear weapons in space.

The White House said last week that Russia was developing an anti-satellite nuclear weapon. This is “worrying” but “does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety.” Moscow described the information as “malicious” and “unfounded.” Using such accusations, the US government wants to put pressure on the opposition Republicans in Congress to agree to a blocked new billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine, it was said.