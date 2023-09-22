Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has described the irritation surrounding a possible stop to Polish arms deliveries to Ukraine as a misunderstanding. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s statements were interpreted in “the worst possible way,” Duda told TVN24 on Thursday. “In my opinion, the Prime Minister wanted to say that we are using the new weapons that we are currently using as part of the modernization of the Polish army buy, will not deliver to Ukraine.”

Warsaw has, among other things, with the USA and South Korea concluded arms deals to purchase new tanks and howitzersn. “When we receive the new weapons from the USA and South Korea, we will release the weapons currently used by the Polish army. Maybe we will give them to Ukraine,” Duda said.

Morawiecki indicated on Wednesday that Poland would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine “because we are equipping ourselves with the most modern weapons.” The statement caused irritation in Brussels and Berlin.

Poland’s government spokesman Piotr Müller clarified Morawiecki’s statement on Thursday, explaining that FrIn the future, arms deliveries to Ukraine will be limited to contracts that have already been concluded. “Poland is only carrying out the deliveries of ammunition and weapons that were decided at an earlier point in time,” said Müller, according to the Polish news agency PAP. This includes the deliveries that were agreed in contracts with Ukraine.