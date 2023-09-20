The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured the global community a major global food supplier despite the Russian attack on its country to stay. “Ukraine will never give up its role as a guarantor of global food security,” the 45-year-old said on Tuesday at a summit on the goals agreed in 2015 by the 193 UN member states during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

No one expected Ukraine to be able to displace the Russian fleet from its Black Sea waters and thus create more routes for grain deliveries, Zelensky said. Food exports from Ukraine reached Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia and Bangladesh, among others. “We did it, and nothing is stopping us from achieving much more ambitious goals.”

The Ukraine beat Measures to prevent unrest in the global food marketsaid Zelensky. In this way, transshipment points could be set up for millions of tons of grain per year – Ukraine is currently negotiating this. “The world has all the necessary resources to solve all problems while promoting global development,” Zelensky said. “Do not talk. Do not wait. Actions change the world,” shouted the President.

Russia has blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as part of its war of aggression. In July, the Russians did not extend an international agreement for the export of Ukrainian agricultural exports from a total of three ports – including Chornomorsk. Ukraine then established a temporary corridor for civilian ships to use at their own risk.

So during the course of the day the civil one had Cargo ship “Resilient Africa” left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk despite the Russian naval blockade. The freighter was transporting 3,000 tons of wheat, wrote Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olexander Kubrakow on the X platform, formerly Twitter.