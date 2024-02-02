A good week after the crash of a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane with allegedly 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, there are still puzzles surrounding the bodies. In response to Kiev's demands for the dead to be returned to Ukraine, he said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday, that is a matter for the Russian investigators. “The investigation is ongoingand in the course of the investigation, all determinations are made only by the investigative bodies,” Peskov said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. Officials in Ukraine have doubts as to whether the prisoners were really on board.



Moscow accuses the Ukrainian armed forces of shooting down the Ilyushin in the Belgorod region on January 24 using missiles from the American Patriot anti-aircraft system. In addition to the nine members of the Russian crew, the Ukrainian soldiers intended for a prisoner exchange were also killed. The Ukrainian coordination staff had recently confirmed that prisoners were to be exchanged that day.

Russian investigators released an unverifiable video containing Ukrainian documents, body parts and a body bag. They also spoke of 670 body parts that had been seized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had immediately after the crash international investigations in addition required. This week also spoke up Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for an international investigation out of. Peskov now said that there was probably no interest in clarification in the West so as not to “trip over itself” in the investigation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had previously made similar comments at a meeting with foreign diplomats.