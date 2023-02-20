President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy new sanctions against Russia’s financial sector enacted to weaken the aggressor’s war economy. Accordingly, not only representatives of the banking system in Russia are subject to punitive measures, but also the Moscow Stock Exchange. “Today our state took a new sanctions step against all those who feed the Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said in his video speech distributed every evening in Kiev on Sunday. The sanctions are the basis for allies in the West to also issue such punitive measures.

Zelenskyy reminded that in view of the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian war of aggression this Friday the tenth package of sanctions be in the works. “We are working with our partners to strengthen it,” said the head of state. In addition, the foreign ministers of the European Union want to meet in Brussels this Monday. Zelenskyj demanded that every responsible state should join the “sanctions against terror”.

The President also informed that he had been informed by generals about the situation at the front. He did not give details. “The situation is very difficult,” he said, referring to the fighting in eastern Ukraine. “We fight. We break the enemy invader and inflict very heavy losses on Russia,” said Zelenskyy. The more casualties Russia suffers in Bakhmut, Wuhledar and other places in Donbass, the sooner Ukraine can end the war with victory.