However, according to their boss Yevgeny Prigoschin, the Russian mercenary group Wagner is also missing artillery shells and cartridges. Prigozhin said in a video that his troops needed 10,000 tons of ammunition every month for the battle for Bakhmut. He urgently asked for supplies. The video allegedly shows him on the roof of a house in Bakhmut. You can see many destroyed houses and streets. Only a few thousand of the once 70,000 inhabitants live there, most of them in ruins. The Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country has now lasted more than a year.
Bachmut has been contested since late summer. The city is the main part of the Ukrainian line of defense in the Donetsk region. If successful, the Russians would open the way to the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. According to its foreign minister, Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut despite heavy losses. The longer this is possible, the greater the likelihood “that other cities will not suffer the same fate”.
Almost since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have complained about the lack of training and equipment. In a new video appeal, reservists from the war zone ask President Vladimir Putin for help. In the message distributed by Telegram, a spokesman complained in front of around a dozen uniformed people – all masked – about the lack of night vision devices. The commanders sent unprepared units into the storm.
