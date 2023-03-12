After months of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, both warring parties are now complaining about a lack of ammunition. In the battle for the largely destroyed town of Bakhmut, the Russian attackers around the Wagner mercenary troop called for supplies, as did the defenders. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the Please for ammo at the weekend directly to Germany. Despite all the complaints, they went Battles unabated further. According to British experts, the east of Bakhmut is now mostly under Russian control. However, the city does not want to give up Kiev.

In a phone call with US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyi urged new ammunition and technology. In addition, the strengthened his country’s anti-aircraft defenses be, he said according to official information. Foreign Minister Kuleba told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the lack of ammunition was the “number one” problem in the fight against the Russian occupiers. “Germany could really help more with the ammunition. With artillery ammunition.”

However, according to their boss Yevgeny Prigoschin, the Russian mercenary group Wagner is also missing artillery shells and cartridges. Prigozhin said in a video that his troops needed 10,000 tons of ammunition every month for the battle for Bakhmut. He urgently asked for supplies. The video allegedly shows him on the roof of a house in Bakhmut. You can see many destroyed houses and streets. Only a few thousand of the once 70,000 inhabitants live there, most of them in ruins. The Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country has now lasted more than a year.

Bachmut has been contested since late summer. The city is the main part of the Ukrainian line of defense in the Donetsk region. If successful, the Russians would open the way to the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. According to its foreign minister, Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut despite heavy losses. The longer this is possible, the greater the likelihood “that other cities will not suffer the same fate”.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 last year. During the annexation, which was criticized internationally as a breach of international law, his troops occupied the Donetsk, Luhansk, Cherson and Zaporizhia regions. However, they do not have full control in any region. The goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to liberate all areas, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Almost since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have complained about the lack of training and equipment. In a new video appeal, reservists from the war zone ask President Vladimir Putin for help. In the message distributed by Telegram, a spokesman complained in front of around a dozen uniformed people – all masked – about the lack of night vision devices. The commanders sent unprepared units into the storm.